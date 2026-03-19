Pathanapuram: A tribal couple had a close encounter with a herd of elephants while collecting forest produce, spending nearly three hours perched on trees before being rescued by forest officials.

The incident took place around 11.30 am on Tuesday at Mullumala, about 8 km from the Vavaru Pana area. The couple, identified as Karunakaran (53) and his wife Ramsa (54), residents of Mullumala Nagar, had ventured into the forest to collect forest produce when they were surrounded by a herd of elephants. In a desperate attempt to escape, the husband climbed a tree and remained there for nearly three hours, keeping watch over his wife. After a prolonged period of anxiety, forest officials arrived and safely rescued the couple.

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The two had set out into the forest around 10 am. After crossing a teak plantation that stretched about 3 km from the forest boundary and venturing nearly 4 km deeper into the forest, they found themselves face-to-face with a herd of elephants.

With calves also present, there was no chance of escaping by running. As danger closed in, Karunakaran quickly helped Ramsa climb a vine-covered teak tree, placing her at a height beyond the reach of the elephants. He then climbed another nearby tree, while the herd remained below, trumpeting loudly.

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As it was impossible to remain perched on the vine-covered branches for long, Karunakaran made several attempts to distract the elephants, but to no avail. During this time, he managed to get mobile network coverage and contacted Mannarappara Range Officer Manoj, explaining their situation. Acting swiftly, officials led by Manoj and Deputy Range Officer Indrajith rushed to the spot. By then, the elephants were still gathered beneath the trees, trumpeting loudly.

The forest team drove the elephants away by firing warning shots and creating loud noises, after which the couple were safely brought down from the trees. Ramsa later said that any further delay could have caused them to lose their grip and fall among the elephants.