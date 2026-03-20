Key events in Kerala today: World theatre day, art exhibition mark March 20
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural exhibitions, political inaugurations, and artistic performances.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural exhibitions, political inaugurations, and artistic performances.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural exhibitions, political inaugurations, and artistic performances.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: Eidgah, Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi, 7.30 am
- Poorna Hotel: Reservation Protection Sena Scheduled Caste Meet, 9.30 am
Kottayam
- DC Kizhakemuri Idan Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Through the Moonlight Art Exhibition - 10 am.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ernakulam
- Near SRV School, Chittoor Road: UDF Election Committee Office inauguration by Hibi Eden – 10.30 am
- Changampuzha Park: On World Theatre Day, a theatrical presentation of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's 'Premalekhanam' by the Kochi Akashvani Kendra – Play adaptation by Basheer Manakkad, directed by Surya Krishnamoorthy – 6 pm
- Fort Kochi Bastion Bungalow: Dance and Music Festival organised by the Biennale Foundation – Sandeep Singh's Dilruba and Taus Recital – 7 pm
- Mattancherry OED Art Gallery: Whispering Clay – Clay sculpture exhibition – 11 am
ADVERTISEMENT
Show comments