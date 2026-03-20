Pathanamthitta: The Ranni police have registered a case against local CPM worker Alan Mathew for allegedly sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman on the promise of marriage. The accused, who contested the recent panchayat elections as the party's candidate, is currently absconding, the Ranni SHO said.

According to the police, Alan had initially promised to marry the woman at a register office but later withdrew. The woman, who became pregnant, attempted suicide and is currently undergoing treatment at Konni Medical College Hospital. She lost the foetus during the ordeal, police said.

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An investigation is underway to trace the accused. Meanwhile, the party leadership has expelled him.