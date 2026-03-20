Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is reeling under intense heat as maximum temperatures continue to soar with the onset of summer. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an orange alert in eight locations—Kottarakkara (Kollam), Konni (Pathanamthitta), Chengannur (Alappuzha), Changanassery (Kottayam), Munnar (Idukki), Ollur (Thrissur), Thrithala (Palakkad) and Ponnani (Malappuram)—in view of a spike in the ultraviolet (UV) index.

According to KSDMA data released on Friday, Munnar, a popular tourist destination, recorded the state's highest UV index at 10. Konni, Chengannur and Thrithala followed with a UV index of 9.

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The ultraviolet index (UVI), which measures UV radiation on a scale of 1 to 11, has been rising in the state due to dry weather conditions and high temperatures.

According to the KSDMA, high-altitude hilly regions and tropical zones are more vulnerable to elevated UV levels. Even under clear skies, UV radiation may remain intense in such areas. The authority also noted that water bodies and sandy surfaces can reflect UV rays, thereby increasing exposure in regions with such geographical features.

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The state is likely to get some respite from the scorching heat, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light rainfall till March 23 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu coast.

The KSDMA has issued a public health advisory urging people to exercise extreme caution while venturing outdoors between 10 am and 3 pm, when UV levels are at their peak.

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It has also advised people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen, gig workers, tourists, bike riders, cancer patients, and those with low immunity to take special precautions.

Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA

The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks: