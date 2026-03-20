Thariyode: As the summer heat intensifies, the Forest Department has stepped in with a series of measures inside the forest to provide water for wildlife and reduce the risk of forest fires. As part of this effort, check dams and watchtowers have been constructed to ensure a steady supply of drinking water for animals and to aid in preventing and monitoring forest fires.

Several protective structures have been established in the Ladesmith Reserve Forest area under the Sugandhagiri Section of the Kalpetta Range. Watchtowers have been set up in the Kallumala and Ongalery regions, while check dams have been constructed at various points along natural water streams. These initiatives also form part of a broader effort to reduce human–wildlife conflict.

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The forest area here is known for frequent elephant movement. Officials say that ensuring adequate water sources within the forest will help prevent wildlife from venturing out, thereby reducing disturbances in nearby human settlements.

Forest officials noted that large numbers of elephants and other animals are currently visiting these check dams in search of water. Continuous monitoring and further preventive measures are being carried out as part of forest fire control efforts, they added