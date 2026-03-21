Malappuram: For hundreds of migrant workers away from home, Eid turned special this year, thanks to a community celebration organised by Ma’din Academy. The gathering, held under the banner Jashn-e-Eid, featured an Eid message and food distribution, creating a festive and inclusive atmosphere.

Ma’din Academy Chairman Ibrahimul Khaleel Al Bukhari inaugurated the event. He also led the Eid prayers and delivered the khutbah at the Ma’din Grand Masjid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Believers from various parts of the district also participated in large numbers. Dressed in new clothes, the workers exchanged Eid greetings and shared in the festive spirit. The chairman also led prayers for world peace.