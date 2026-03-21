The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) on Friday said it would file a complaint against BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan over alleged communal remarks made during his election campaign ahead of the State Assembly elections in Guruvayur.

According to CPM Guruvayur constituency secretary C Sumeesh, the remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct and appeared to be aimed at influencing voters. The controversy arose after Gopalakrishnan made the statements during his campaign.

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Gopalakrishnan reportedly said that Guruvayur had not elected a Hindu MLA in the past 50 years. He also alleged that neither the Left nor the Right fronts field candidates from the Hindu community and questioned why an international pilgrimage centre like Guruvayur had not had a Hindu MLA.

The CPM termed the remarks divisive and said they were a deliberate attempt to undermine the region’s secular fabric and communal harmony. The party also alleged that the Sangh Parivar had no role in Guruvayur’s social reform movements and accused it of misleading the public.

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The party further claimed that the BJP had not contributed to the development of Guruvayur, asserting that the municipality and the state government implemented all major projects. These include the Guruvayur flyover and the government guest house, which were executed under projects funded through KIIFB.

The CPM also criticised Gopalakrishnan for violating the basic decorum expected of a candidate, stating that such remarks would not find acceptance among the people of Guruvayur, who have consistently supported progressive political movements.

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Gopalakrishnan, a senior BJP leader, did not feature in the party’s first list of candidates. He had reportedly sought a seat in Kodungallur, which was later allotted to Twenty20. The party included his name in its second list of 39 candidates, fielding him from Guruvayur. He made the remarks after the announcement. The CPM reiterated that the statements amounted to a violation of election norms and said the LDF would submit a formal complaint to the Election Commission.