Kozhikode: Rahul Gandhi will begin his election campaign tour in Kerala for the upcoming Assembly elections on March 25. According to UDF election campaign committee chairman Ramesh Chennithala, the campaign will begin with a massive public rally at Kozhikode Beach on the evening of March 25.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd and set the tone for the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) election narrative in the state. Chennithala said that Rahul Gandhi will use the rally to outline the UDF’s key promises, including the much-publicised “guarantee card,” which is expected to highlight the alliance’s commitments on welfare, employment, and governance reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speech is likely to focus on contrasting the UDF’s vision with that of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), as well as targeting the BJP at the national level. Senior leaders from both the national and state levels are expected to attend the rally, underscoring the importance the Congress leadership is placing on Kerala, one of the few states where the party remains a principal contender against the Left.