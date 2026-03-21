New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he conveyed greetings on Eid and Nowruz and expressed hope for peace, stability and prosperity in West Asia.

During the call, Modi strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, warning that such incidents threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. He also underlined the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and keeping key shipping routes open and secure.

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"Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia," the prime minister said in a post on 'X'.

"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains," he said. Modi also acknowledged Iran’s continued support in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country.

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This marks the second conversation between the two leaders since the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict 2026 began on February 28. Earlier, on March 12, Pezeshkian had briefed Modi on the evolving situation in Iran and shared his assessment of developments in the region.

At the time, Modi had expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security environment and reiterated India’s position that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran targeting its neighbours and Israel.

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Iran controls the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 per cent of the world’s energy supplies pass. Since the conflict began, Iran has restricted the movement of vessels through the route. Since the escalation, Modi has also spoken with several global leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France and Malaysia.