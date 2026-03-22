CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said that the exit of a few leaders from the party would not affect its performance in the Assembly polls and reiterated that the LDF is aiming to win 110 seats.

"We have 5.5 lakh members in the state and around 2.5 lakh supporters. If five or six people leave due to wrong tendencies, can they be said to represent a communist movement?" he asked. He added that, unlike Congress, the CPM does not face internal discord. "There are no issues in our party. Some may try to create problems, but we address them internally, and if they escalate, we take action," he said.

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Govindan's statement comes shortly after former Koduvally MLA Karat Razack rejoined the IUML following his stint with the LDF, citing a lack of support within the party. Senior leader G Sudhakaran is contesting as a UDF-backed independent in Ambalappuzha. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the move, citing Congress leader K Sudhakaran's loyalty to his party amid controversies as an example of expected conduct. Other leaders who have broken ranks include A Suresh, P Aisha Potty, V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan.

Dismissing allegations by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan of a nexus between the BJP and CPM in constituencies such as Palakkad, he termed the charge baseless. "Such allegations are made daily. There is no need to respond," he said. He also rejected claims that the CPM has marginalised Left allies, maintaining that the front remains united.

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Criticising the Congress-led UDF, Govindan said the opposition would face a major setback, accusing it of failing to contribute to the state’s development over the past decade. "They opposed development projects and did not support the LDF’s efforts against the Centre’s neglect of Kerala. These issues will come up during the campaign," he said.

In contrast, he said the LDF government has effectively addressed public concerns and delivered governance that would help it retain power. "We are targeting 110 seats," he added.