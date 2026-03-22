Thiruvananthapuram: Smita Sundaresan, a former area committee member of the CPM, will contest as a BJP candidate from Varkala after resigning from the party. The BJP has taken over the Varkala seat from the BDJS to field her in the State Assembly elections.

Smita, a former president of the Varkala Block Panchayat and a sitting block member until recently, joined the BJP after stepping down from her post. Following the move, the CPM expelled Smita from the party.

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BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar formally inducted her into the party. She is the daughter of former CPM leader Sundaresan. Speaking to the media, Smita alleged that the CPM functions on personal and vested interests.