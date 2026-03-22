Thiruvananthapuram

Global Public School, Technopark Phase 3, Inauguration of new campus by Global Education Trust – 4.30 pm

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Press Club Hall, Confederation of Residents Welfare Association meeting – 3 pm

Press Club Publications Book release of “From Kadayathoor to Kudappanakunnu” by K J Wilson – 4 pm

Vellayambalam Vismaya Max Release of poetry collection “Neeragni” by Nithika Nilay – 4.30 pm

Sreekaryam Tattvamasi Athmavidyavedi Lecture by Swami Durgananda Saraswati – 4.30 pm

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Kochi

Panampilly Nagar Government Higher Secondary School CGOI Kochi Run flag off by Collector G Priyanka – 5.30 pm

Ponekkara Ponekkavu Bhagavathi Temple Meenabharani festival Devi Bhagavata recitation 7 am Bhakti gana mela Annadanam 11 am Pakal Pooram 6 pm Swarasudha 7 pm Padayani 9.30 pm

Vaduthala SNDP branch Subrahmanya Temple Nama sankeerthana procession 7 am Family meet programme 7.30 pm

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Ernakulam Maharajas College Ground, Sree Narayana Guru Open University sports meet, third phase inauguration by City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar – 8 am

Ernakulam Hanuman Temple Ramanavami festival, Kalashabhishekam, and Naga pooja on Nagaprathishta day – 8 am

Thachappuzha Balabhadra Devi Temple Meenabharani festival Kalashabhishekam – 8 am

Kaloor IMA House Association of Cochin Nephrologists annual conference – 9.30 am

MG Road Hotel Yuvarani Residency National Archery Judges meet – 10 am

Pulleppady Institution of Engineers India Bhavan World Water Day celebrations inauguration by Jain University Pro Vice Chancellor Dr J Latha – 10 am

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Aksharasloka session 2 pm, Mappila song fest 6 pm

Puthottu Swami Shashwathikananda College MG University, South Zone, and All India Inter University women's Handball Championship inauguration – 3 pm

Ernakulam Public Library Hall Book release by M D Venugopal – 5 pm

Kaloor Vyloppilli Park Book release and discussion of EN Nandakumar’s Innnumundu Aa Vadhayanthram – 5 pm

Kadavanthra Soyuz Library Lecture Iniyum Marikkatha Bhoomi by a former ISRO scientist – time not specified

Kozhikode

Thali Mahakshetram Dravya Kalasam festival brochure release by Malayala Manorama Senior Coordinating Editor Anil Radhakrishnan – 9 am

City St Joseph Church Divine Mercy message by Dr Jenson Puthenveettil – 9 am

Kottooli Aditya Auditorium, Civic reception to folklore award winner Bhargava Kalari Sangham Gurukkal, S K Rajesh, Mayor, O Sadasivan – 9 am

Academy Art Gallery Aghora Art Gallery mural exhibition – 11 am

K P Kesavamenon Hall Gospel meeting by Calvary Prayer Fellowship – 3 pm

Meenchanda Sree Ramakrishna Ashram Balavivekam class – 3.30 pm

Makkada Meyanappurath Vadakkethodikayil Bhagavathi Temple Thira festival 6 pm Sarvaishwarya pooja 4 pm

Town Hall Kerala Mappila Song Lovers Association Eid social and Ishal night – 5 pm

Puthoor Durga Devi Temple Poora Mahotsavam Shuddhi Kalasham – 5 pm

Town Hall KSMSA Eid social and Ishal night Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan – 5.30 pm

Chakkumkadavu Nadancheri near PASCK Club Foundation stone laying of house under Siasko Abhayam project by Mayor O Sadasivan – 8.30 pm