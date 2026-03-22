Key events in Kerala today: Mural exhibition, book release mark March 22
This compilation lists numerous events occurring across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
This compilation lists numerous events occurring across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
This compilation lists numerous events occurring across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
Thiruvananthapuram
Global Public School, Technopark Phase 3, Inauguration of new campus by Global Education Trust – 4.30 pm
Press Club Hall, Confederation of Residents Welfare Association meeting – 3 pm
Press Club Publications Book release of “From Kadayathoor to Kudappanakunnu” by K J Wilson – 4 pm
Vellayambalam Vismaya Max Release of poetry collection “Neeragni” by Nithika Nilay – 4.30 pm
Sreekaryam Tattvamasi Athmavidyavedi Lecture by Swami Durgananda Saraswati – 4.30 pm
Kochi
Panampilly Nagar Government Higher Secondary School CGOI Kochi Run flag off by Collector G Priyanka – 5.30 pm
Ponekkara Ponekkavu Bhagavathi Temple Meenabharani festival Devi Bhagavata recitation 7 am Bhakti gana mela Annadanam 11 am Pakal Pooram 6 pm Swarasudha 7 pm Padayani 9.30 pm
Vaduthala SNDP branch Subrahmanya Temple Nama sankeerthana procession 7 am Family meet programme 7.30 pm
Ernakulam Maharajas College Ground, Sree Narayana Guru Open University sports meet, third phase inauguration by City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar – 8 am
Ernakulam Hanuman Temple Ramanavami festival, Kalashabhishekam, and Naga pooja on Nagaprathishta day – 8 am
Thachappuzha Balabhadra Devi Temple Meenabharani festival Kalashabhishekam – 8 am
Kaloor IMA House Association of Cochin Nephrologists annual conference – 9.30 am
MG Road Hotel Yuvarani Residency National Archery Judges meet – 10 am
Pulleppady Institution of Engineers India Bhavan World Water Day celebrations inauguration by Jain University Pro Vice Chancellor Dr J Latha – 10 am
Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Aksharasloka session 2 pm, Mappila song fest 6 pm
Puthottu Swami Shashwathikananda College MG University, South Zone, and All India Inter University women's Handball Championship inauguration – 3 pm
Ernakulam Public Library Hall Book release by M D Venugopal – 5 pm
Kaloor Vyloppilli Park Book release and discussion of EN Nandakumar’s Innnumundu Aa Vadhayanthram – 5 pm
Kadavanthra Soyuz Library Lecture Iniyum Marikkatha Bhoomi by a former ISRO scientist – time not specified
Kozhikode
Thali Mahakshetram Dravya Kalasam festival brochure release by Malayala Manorama Senior Coordinating Editor Anil Radhakrishnan – 9 am
City St Joseph Church Divine Mercy message by Dr Jenson Puthenveettil – 9 am
Kottooli Aditya Auditorium, Civic reception to folklore award winner Bhargava Kalari Sangham Gurukkal, S K Rajesh, Mayor, O Sadasivan – 9 am
Academy Art Gallery Aghora Art Gallery mural exhibition – 11 am
K P Kesavamenon Hall Gospel meeting by Calvary Prayer Fellowship – 3 pm
Meenchanda Sree Ramakrishna Ashram Balavivekam class – 3.30 pm
Makkada Meyanappurath Vadakkethodikayil Bhagavathi Temple Thira festival 6 pm Sarvaishwarya pooja 4 pm
Town Hall Kerala Mappila Song Lovers Association Eid social and Ishal night – 5 pm
Puthoor Durga Devi Temple Poora Mahotsavam Shuddhi Kalasham – 5 pm
Town Hall KSMSA Eid social and Ishal night Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan – 5.30 pm
Chakkumkadavu Nadancheri near PASCK Club Foundation stone laying of house under Siasko Abhayam project by Mayor O Sadasivan – 8.30 pm