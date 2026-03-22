Malappuram: The She Stay Women’s Hostel, built by the Malappuram Municipality to provide safe accommodation for women visiting the city, remains non-operational even four months after its inauguration.

While the hostel was inaugurated on November 6 last year, essential arrangements such as electrification and the appointment of female staff to manage its operations are yet to be completed.

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The She Stay hostel, which offers affordable accommodation for women, has been constructed at a cost of ₹2.50 crore on municipal land at Kavungal Nechikkutti, with funding from the Prime Minister’s Yojana Karyakram scheme and the municipality’s own funds. A decision is still pending on whether the municipality will operate the hostel directly or entrust its management to an external agency.

A long wait of five and a half years

The foundation stone for the hostel was laid on July 16, 2020, with construction beginning a year later on October 16, 2021. The project was initially scheduled for completion by September 2022. However, discrepancies in the Detailed Project Report led to revisions in the estimate and plan, causing delays in securing the necessary approvals.

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Modern facilities

The She Stay hostel has the capacity to accommodate around 100 women, including government employees, students, those arriving in the city for competitive exams and other needs, as well as women travelling alone. The facility includes dormitory rooms, a suite room, a meeting hall, dining hall, kitchen, work area, health club, recreation space, and a guest room. The building has been completed across three floors.

Commenting on the issue, Pari Abdul Majeed, Standing Council chairman of the Malappuram municipality, said that a proposal to entrust the management of She Stay to Kudumbashree is under consideration. “Discussions are also underway on handing it over to private agencies. A final decision will be taken after the elections,” he said.