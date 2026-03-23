Foetus found inside refrigerator at flat in Kodungallur, probe underway
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are continuing their investigation.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are continuing their investigation.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are continuing their investigation.
Thrissur: The body of a foetus was found inside a refrigerator at a flat in Chatthedath Parambu in Kodungallur here on Monday.
The foetus was estimated to be around three months old. It was found inside a small box kept in the refrigerator in the room of a young couple residing in the flat. The police recovered the box following a tip-off.
According to the woman's statement, she was around three months pregnant and experienced severe abdominal pain on March 20, following which she had a premature delivery. She told the police that, having studied nursing, she separated the foetus herself.
She stored the foetus in a light green box labelled 'AMY' and kept it in the refrigerator, stating she was unsure how to dispose of it.
Police said that the couple had been married for about a year. Based on the incident, a case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and further investigation is underway.