Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has lodged a complaint with the police cyber wing over a social media post targeting its state president, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

The party’s state committee approached police authorities after a Facebook post containing alleged defamatory content and images of Thangal surfaced online. The post has since been removed, and the account responsible has been deleted.

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IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikkutty said the content originated from a fake account that spread false allegations. “A detailed investigation is currently underway. The party has demanded immediate intervention,” he stated, adding that any attempt to defame Thangal will be challenged through legal means. He also urged the public not to be misled by such misinformation.

Support for Thangal has been pouring in since the incident came to light. State General Secretary PMA Salam said that with elections approaching, political opponents should engage in fair political contest rather than personal attacks. “We have demanded swift action to identify those behind this. We will not be shaken by fake propaganda and are prepared to overcome all conspiracies,” he said.

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Senior IUML leader and former minister P K Abdurabb alleged the involvement of political opponents. He claimed that the defamatory content was circulated through a fake Facebook profile created using a fabricated email, a foreign phone number, and VPN access. According to him, the post quickly gained traction among certain social media groups, raising suspicions about coordinated activity.

Meanwhile, LDF-backed MLA and former minister K T Jaleel also expressed solidarity with Thangal. He described Thangal as a widely respected figure beyond political divisions and cautioned against attempts to tarnish his image.

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Jaleel added that he has known Thangal since their student days and praised his dignified conduct, while also reiterating that political criticism should never cross into personal defamation. He further noted that the images circulating online were generated using artificial intelligence and are entirely fake, urging strict legal action against those responsible.