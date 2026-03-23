With 18 days remaining before the Kerala Assembly elections, the deadline for filing nominations will end on Monday. Authorities will accept nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm, and candidates must complete the process within this timeframe.

Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers in the respective constituencies will receive the papers. Officials will scrutinise the nomination papers on March 24, while candidates may withdraw their nominations until March 26.

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Polling will be held across all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala on April 9, and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The nomination filing deadline will also end on Monday in Assam and Puducherry, where polling will take place in a single phase on April 9.