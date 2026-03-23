Edathua: After over a century as an exclusive institution for girls, the Anaprambal Girls' High School in Edathua is set to open its doors to boys as well.

The institution, run by the Marthoma Church, has been a girls-only high school for the past 108 years. The government has now sanctioned permission to convert it into a mixed school from the 2026–27 academic year.

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The institution was established in 1918 in the courtyard of the Anaprambal Marthoma Church, along the banks of the Pampa River, as the first school for girls in the Thalavady–Edathua region. The support extended by Nicholson, a foreign missionary engaged in educational work, was crucial in running the middle school at a time when no institution existed in the area for girls’ education.

The school was upgraded to a high school in 1943, when Rev V T Chacko was parish vicar and T M Kuruvilla served as headmaster. In 1962, it was incorporated into the Marthoma Corporate Management. Over the years, it grew into one of the leading girls’ schools under Marthoma management. The institution has also excelled beyond academics, leaving its mark in co-curricular activities. It has consistently achieved 100 per cent results in SSLC examinations for many years.

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At present, Rev Joseph K George serves as the local manager, Kuruvilla Mathews as the corporate schools manager, and Sheeba Baby as the headmistress. Admissions for both boys and girls have now begun under the Kerala syllabus, in Malayalam and English medium, for classes five to ten, the headmistress said.