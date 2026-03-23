Kozhikode will feature a mural exhibition at Aghora Art Gallery, the inauguration of the Calicut Bar Association's 140th anniversary by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari, a Climate Day observance, an LDF convention, and a music festival.

Kozhikode will feature a mural exhibition at Aghora Art Gallery, the inauguration of the Calicut Bar Association's 140th anniversary by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari, a Climate Day observance, an LDF convention, and a music festival.

Kozhikode will feature a mural exhibition at Aghora Art Gallery, the inauguration of the Calicut Bar Association's 140th anniversary by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari, a Climate Day observance, an LDF convention, and a music festival.