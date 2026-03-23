Key events in Kerala today: Mural exhibition, theatre festival mark March 23
Kozhikode will feature a mural exhibition at Aghora Art Gallery, the inauguration of the Calicut Bar Association's 140th anniversary by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari, a Climate Day observance, an LDF convention, and a music festival.
Kozhikode will feature a mural exhibition at Aghora Art Gallery, the inauguration of the Calicut Bar Association's 140th anniversary by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari, a Climate Day observance, an LDF convention, and a music festival.
Kozhikode will feature a mural exhibition at Aghora Art Gallery, the inauguration of the Calicut Bar Association's 140th anniversary by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari, a Climate Day observance, an LDF convention, and a music festival.
Across Kerala, a series of events is scheduled, with Thiruvananthapuram hosting the inauguration of the KSTA state conference by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, a Press Information Bureau election manual release, and multiple book launches covering diverse genres.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Karthika Thirunal Auditorium - KSTA state conference inauguration by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan - 10 am
- Hotel Hycinth - Press Information Bureau releases election information manual - 10.30 am
- Press Club - Book launch of ‘From New York to New York Along with a Ship Journey’ by Saji Pallippad- 2 pm | Manishada Cultural Society memorial for Ayilam Unnikrishnan - 4 pm | Book launch of ‘Anpathu Vayathinile’ by S B Shaila Rani - 4 pm
- YMCA P K Koruth Auditorium - ‘Brighter English Grammar’ by Jose Chandanappally to be released by Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos - 5 pm
- Swathi Thirunal Music College Auditorium - Book launch of ‘Kerala Nadanam History and Technique’ by Prof S Lekha Thankachi - 2 pm
- Asha Institute N V Hall - Book launch of ‘Kala Sahityam Samskaram Vayanayude Pariprekshyangal’ by Dr K S Sushama Kumari - 10.30 am
- Manacaud National College - One-day anti-drug seminar in association with the Social Justice Department - 10 am
Kochi
- Ernakulam Maharaja’s College Stadium - Sree Narayana Guru Open University athletic meet - 8 am
- St Francis Assisi Cathedral Church - Marian intercessory prayer group Lenten retreat - 9.30 am
- Ernakulam Town Hall - World Water Day event: Anvi Water Fest seminar, free water testing, quiz and distribution of treatment samples - 10 am
- Mattancherry Berth OED Gallery - Vimu Sanghvi art exhibition ‘Whispering Clay’ - 11 am
- K Rajendra Maidanam - LDF Ernakulam constituency convention led by Binoy Viswam - 5 pm
- Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre - FM Swarakoottu annual celebration ‘Sargam 2026’ - 6 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre - Kochi Theatre Festival marking the birth centenary of P J Antony
- Chithrangada screening - 2 pm | Remembrance Theatre Group play ‘Kizhavanum Kadalum’ - 6.30 pm
Kozhikode
- Academy Art Gallery - Aghora Art Gallery mural exhibition - 11 am
- Calicut Bar Association Hall - 140th anniversary of Calicut Bar Association inaugurated by District Sessions Judge V S Bindu Kumari - 1.30 pm
- Poo Gandhi Griham - Climate Day observance organised by Environment Protection Committee and Gandhi Peace Foundation led by Dr K Chithra - 3 pm
- Chelannur block office ground - LDF convention inaugurated by P Mohanan - 4 pm
- Town Hall - Thamburu Music Academy ‘Paurnami Raavu’ music festival - 5 pm