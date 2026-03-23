Kochi: Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob has strongly rejected the UDF's allegations of a clandestine understanding between the NDA and the LDF, asserting that such claims reflect growing anxiety among senior Congress leaders. He said Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala are "equally terrified" of Twenty20's rise, particularly in Ernakulam, a region long considered a UDF bastion.

Jacob's remarks come amid intensified accusations from Congress leaders alleging a "CPM–BJP deal" in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

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According to Jacob, the narrative of a political "deal" is being pushed out of fear that the UDF could lose its grip over Ernakulam, an outcome he described as politically significant for the Congress in Kerala.

He maintained that there is no need for any electoral understanding, stressing that the NDA, now a coalition of 14 parties, is contesting independently with the objective of winning power in the state. "There have been no adjustments in any constituency," he said, dismissing the allegations outright.

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In a counterattack, Jacob revealed that senior Congress leaders had previously sought an alliance with Twenty20. He claimed that ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, a four-hour "midnight meeting" was held involving Oommen Chandy, Chennithala, and Satheesan, during which they urged Twenty20 to cooperate with the UDF.

"I made it clear then that it would not happen. Similar attempts were made this time as well," Jacob said.

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He added that Twenty20, which contested eight seats in 2021 and secured a notable 15.3 per cent vote share, has now expanded its footprint. "This time, we are contesting nine seats in Ernakulam and have built an organisational presence across all 14 districts. Along with the NDA's strength, we are confident of winning multiple seats in Ernakulam," he said.

Jacob also turned the spotlight on the Congress, challenging its leaders to specify where such alleged deals had taken place. He alleged that in Harippad, where Chennithala is contesting, the LDF fielded a candidate from outside the constituency, reportedly from Cherthala, to indirectly aid the Congress leader's prospects.

Earlier, Satheesan and Chennithala had accused the CPM and BJP of working in tandem in several constituencies, including Palakkad, Kasaragod, Manjeshwar, Konni, Ranni, and Ettumanoor.