Kochi: A high-capacity Chinese-made drone worth ₹20 lakh, capable of carrying up to 50 kg, has been seized from Haripad in Alappuzha in a joint operation involving local police and Customs (Preventive) authorities. The seizure has triggered a detailed probe into illegal import of drones and potential security concerns.

The seizure followed specific intelligence passed to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Haripad Police Station through the Alappuzha District Police Chief regarding the illegal use of a smuggled drone by unauthorised persons. Acting on the tip-off, police officers intercepted and detained the drone while it was being operated in the Haripad area and later handed it over to Customs (Preventive), Kochi, for further examination.

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Customs officials, after inspection, confirmed that the drone was a Chinese-made unit illegally imported into India without mandatory clearances. The drone falls under prohibited items as per the Customs Act, 1962, and requires prior approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for operation. The seized drone, with a payload capacity of 50 kg and an estimated value of ₹20 lakh, has been formally confiscated under provisions of the Customs Act.

Sources said the drone was recovered from Karuvatta, Haripad. Though the owner reportedly claimed that it was intended for agricultural purposes, such as pesticide spraying and seeding, he failed to produce valid purchase documents or an import licence.

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Unlike conventional camera drones, these are heavy-duty agricultural drones designed for large-scale farming operations.

Authorities noted that the Government of India had banned the import, unauthorised possession, and use of foreign-made drones, particularly from China, from February 2022 onwards, citing national security risks, including the possibility of data leakage through embedded software. The move also aligns with efforts to promote domestic drone manufacturing under the “Make in India” initiative.

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The Customs are now examining how the drone was smuggled into the country despite the restrictions and whether it was previously used in any sensitive locations. The absence of a mandatory Unique Identification Number (UIN) and a valid drone pilot licence further compounds the violations.

Customs officials are also analysing the drone’s software logs to retrieve GPS data that could reveal its prior flight history. They are probing how the operator acquired the technical expertise required to handle such a high-capacity drone.

“We have asked the owner to be present in our Kochi office to give a detailed statement this week. We are checking his background too,” said Customs sources.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1962, for illegal import of prohibited goods and possible duty evasion. If violations are established, the owner could face penalties amounting to several times the value of the drone, along with the possibility of non-bailable charges. Further investigation is in progress.