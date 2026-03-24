Maintaining that the party does not take political defections lightly, Revenue Minister K Rajan, a member of the CPI National Council and State Secretariat, said that the defection of a sitting MLA and a former MLA of his party to the BJP need not be seen as a reflection of any weakness within the organisation. “In today’s context, where individual thinking often intersects with the promises of the ‘market’, such situations can arise. We do not view them lightly,” he said.

Excerpts from his interaction with members of the Malayala Manorama editorial board.

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Q: The defection of CC Mukundan comes at a time when the Left argues that a vote for the Congress ultimately benefits the BJP. How do you observe this development?

A: “I never thought a person like Mukundan would align with the BJP. It appears to have been an emotional decision, possibly shaped by reactions to certain individuals or circumstances. Given his background in the labour movement, he should have recognised that the BJP is not a suitable platform for him. Even if belatedly, I believe that realisation will come.”

Q: When a CPI legislator from a reserved constituency aligns with the BJP, does it not raise questions about the party’s approach to those sections of society?

A: “The party has not erred in carrying such sections along with it. In fact, the General Secretary of the party himself comes from that very background.”

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Q: When the two-term policy is in place, should it not be applied uniformly? You too, have been granted an exception.

A: “If there is a demand from local party units to grant a third term, accommodating it is part of established practice. It is not something new. Even last time, exceptions were granted to almost everyone except one individual.”

Q: How do you explain the need for continuity in governance?

A: “The creation of an entirely new township at Chooralmala, without any prior model, itself reflects the government’s resolve. We have also seen how Kerala has weathered crises such as floods and the pandemic. Kerala indeed serves as a political alternative. The focus has not been on development alone, but equally on social welfare measures, ensuring land, housing and pensions for all.”

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Q: Can it be said that the CPI has effectively utilised the opportunity to take on the Leader of the Opposition?

A: “E T Taison is among the strongest candidates the CPI can field in Kerala. Paravur is a constituency where he has deep-rooted family connections. His energy and commitment are evident if you look at the work carried out over the past decade in the Kaipamangalam constituency.”

Q: Ollur is often described as a bellwether constituency, with the front that wins there going on to form the government in Kerala. It is a distinction unique to Ollur. Will it retain that status this time as well?

A: “Certainly, Ollur will retain that distinction. There will be continuity, both in Ollur and in Kerala.”