Kozhikode: Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Koduvally MLA M K Muneer is facing the threat of his house being attached over unpaid bank dues.

The Calicut Town Service Cooperative Bank has issued a notice to his residence, 'Crescent House', located at Nadakkavu Cross Road in Kozhikode, seeking recovery of ₹58 lakh. According to the notice, the property will be attached if the outstanding amount is not cleared by March 31.

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Responding to the development, Muneer said he is solely responsible for the debt and that it would be unfair to involve the party. He added that he is still exploring ways to repay the loan. "Many party leaders and friends contacted me after reports about the notice. I am grateful to them, but it is my responsibility to clear the loan. The party or any organisation cannot settle such personal liabilities," he said.

The house under threat of attachment has historical and political significance. It was once home to Muneer's father, former Chief Minister C H Mohammed Koya, who built the residence. The house had also functioned as a key centre of Muslim League activities in Kozhikode.

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It was around a decade ago that Muneer availed loan of approximately ₹70 lakh from the bank to renovate the house. While he made repayments and periodic renewals, the outstanding amount rose to about ₹56 lakh by 2024. Following a notice, and with the intervention of the bank and the state cooperative department, a one-time settlement reduced the liability to ₹49 lakh. However, he was unable to clear the revised amount within the stipulated period.

With the settlement deadline now expired, the total outstanding has reportedly reverted to around ₹58 lakh. Of the two loans he had availed, one has already been repaid, while the current notice pertains to the remaining liability.

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Speaking to the media, M K Muneer said he is yet to find a way to repay the loan and that the party has nothing to do with it.

"Many party leaders and friends contacted me after reports regarding the attachment notice. I am very thankful to them. But it is my responsibility to repay the loan. The party or any other organisation cannot settle such individual liabilities," he said.

Muneer, who has served multiple terms as MLA and as Public Works Minister and Minister for Social Welfare and Panchayat, is also a member of the IUML's high-power committee. Though he was considered a potential candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections, he has been relieved from active electoral consideration due to ongoing medical treatment.

Muneer faced a similar situation earlier. About two years ago, another house he owned in Jaffer Khan Colony came under attachment proceedings, which was later resolved after he sold the property and cleared the dues. Notably, even during the tenure of C H Mohammed Koya, the Nadakkavu house had faced a similar issue, with the liabilities later settled jointly by the party and the family.