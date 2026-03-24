Wayanad: The Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly morphing and circulating nude images of his classmates on social media. The accused, Komathodi Veettil Yadukrishna (18), a native of Kavumandam, had reportedly posted morphed photographs of girls on Instagram and Telegram.

Police said he had earlier been booked for a similar offence but was let off as he was a minor at the time. His parents had also been advised to ensure proper counselling.

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The case dates back to October 2025, when the Wayanad Cyber Police received a complaint from a schoolgirl alleging that morphed images of her and her friends were being circulated online. During the investigation, police traced the source to an Instagram account named 'Munderi Things'.

Yadukrishna was identified and taken into custody then, but was warned and released in the presence of his parents, as he was a minor.

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However, Yadukrishna repeated the offence in March 2026, following which the police received complaints from two female students of a school. This time, he circulated the morphed photographs through two other Instagram accounts using his father’s mobile phone. The accounts were also created using his father’s mobile number.

The case was investigated under the supervision of Cyber Crime Inspector C. R. Rajesh Kumar. The police have charged him under relevant sections of the IT Act, police said. He was produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody.