Payyannur: The quiet routine of an examination gave way to smiles and surprise at GMUP School, Perumba, when students discovered a poem by their own headmaster in the question paper.

On reading the second question in the examination, the classroom softened into smiles as the children exclaimed, “Our Vinayachandran Master’s poem,” almost forgetting that they were in the middle of an examination.

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The poem was drawn from Kalithottil, a collection of children’s poetry penned by C M Vinayachandran, the school headmaster. The task required the students to arrange the lines of the poem titled `Nalla Nale.' The familiar subject added a sense of joy to the exercise, and the children completed the exam with much enthusiasm.

When the examination was over, their classroom once again came alive with rhythm as the students recited the poem along with Vinayachandran Master.

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Vinayachandran has authored three children’s poetry collections, titled Nakshatrakkili, Kalithottil and Nalithalappoovu, which together comprise around 60 poems. He is set to retire from service this year.