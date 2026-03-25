With the 2026 Assembly Elections approaching, voters in several states and one Union Territory are preparing to cast their ballots. The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling for Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on April 9, while Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will head to the polls starting April 23 (with West Bengal’s second phase on April 29). The counting of votes for all regions will take place on May 4.

To ensure you can exercise your right to vote, it is essential to verify that your name is correctly listed on the electoral roll. Using the official Voters' Service Portal, you can check your registration status in just a few minutes.

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How to search your name in the electoral roll

The Election Commission of India's Voters' Service Portal offers three distinct ways to find your information. You can choose the method that is most convenient for you.

1. Search by EPIC (Voter ID Number)

This is the fastest method if you have your Voter ID card handy.

Step 1: Select the "Search by EPIC" tab.

Step 2: Enter your EPIC Number (the alphanumeric code on your Voter ID).

Step 3: Select your State from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter the Captcha Code exactly as shown and click "Search."

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2. Search by Details

Use this option if you don't know your EPIC number.

Step 1: Select the "Search by Details" tab.

Step 2: Fill in your Personal Details, including your Name, Relative's Name, Date of Birth (or Age), and Gender.

Step 3: Provide your Location Details by selecting your State, District, and Assembly Constituency.

Step 4: Solve the Captcha and hit "Search" to view matching records.

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3. Search by Mobile

A convenient way to verify via an OTP (One-Time Password).

Step 1: Select the "Search by Mobile" tab.

Step 2: Choose your State and preferred Language.

Step 3: Enter your registered Mobile Number and the Captcha, then click "Send OTP."

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your phone and click "Search."

Understanding your voter information

Once you find your record, you can download a Voter Information Slip. This document contains vital details for election day:

Part Number & Name: The specific section of the electoral roll where you are listed.

The specific section of the electoral roll where you are listed. Part Serial Number: Your specific position in that list (e.g., 857).

Your specific position in that list (e.g., 857). Polling Station: The exact location where you need to go to cast your vote (e.g., C.M.S.L.P.S., Puthusserry).

The exact location where you need to go to cast your vote (e.g., C.M.S.L.P.S., Puthusserry). Election Officials: Contact details for your BLO (Booth Level Officer) if you need local assistance.

Note: The Voter Information Slip is for your information only. It is not an identity document; you will still need to carry your EPIC card or an approved photo ID to the polling station.