Naranganam: Meant to serve as a safe daytime refuge for the elderly, the Pakalveedu centre in Naranganam panchayat is struggling with inadequate infrastructure and limited facilities. Located within the Kadammanitta market in Ward 8, the centre offers little comfort to those who depend on it.

The centre was set up to provide a safe and supportive space during the day for elderly persons living alone across the panchayat. However, it currently functions out of a small hall, where the elderly are left to sit on chairs from morning till evening, with no provision to lie down and rest when needed.

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The situation is further aggravated by the tin-sheet roofing, which traps heat despite the presence of fans, making the interiors uncomfortably warm.

Although more than 25 people have registered, fewer than 10 attend regularly. The existing space is insufficient to accommodate all registered members at once. There is an urgent need to expand the building and replace the tin-sheet roofing to improve conditions at the facility.

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Ideally, the panchayat should arrange transport to bring elderly persons to the centre in the morning and take them back home in the evening. However, this facility is not available here. So far, only the provision to offer lunch, if required, has been implemented. A warden has been appointed at the panchayat’s expense to manage the centre.

At present, the only facilities available are a television and a few daily newspapers. The lack of books for reading has been a source of disappointment for many.

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Biju Malayil, a social worker from Kadammanitta, called for urgent measures to address the shortcomings. “Facilities for mental recreation should be provided for the elderly, both inside and outside the building. Due to construction flaws, rainwater seeps into the building during showers. This issue also needs to be addressed,” he said.