Key events in Kerala today: World Theatre Day celebrations, art exhibition mark March 26
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including award presentations, centenary celebrations, art exhibitions, and political rallies.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including award presentations, centenary celebrations, art exhibitions, and political rallies.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including award presentations, centenary celebrations, art exhibitions, and political rallies.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Vellayambalam Indira Bhavan: Thalekkunnil Basheer Memorial Meeting, Thalekkunnil Basheer Award presented to Surya Krishnamoorthy – Senior Congress leader A K Antony at 10.30 am.
- Palayam Ayyankali Hall: Inauguration of P Govindapillai's year-long centenary celebrations by S Ramachandran Pillai at 4.30 pm.
- Press Club: B C Jojo Memorial, Release of Bylin Jojo by Cpm General Secretary, M A Baby at 4 pm.
- Thekkumood Junction Basheer Memorial Building: Discussion on "Progressive Thoughts and Malayalam Social Media" at 3.30 pm.
- Chaitram Hotel: National Seminar as part of K N Panicker Memorial at 10 am.
- Karyavattom Campus: Seminar on "Down to Earth: The amazing Planet" at 10 am.
- Statue Capital Tower: Pattom G Ramachandran Nair Memorial at 5 pm.
- Kannamoola Aikya Seminar: Golden Jubilee Celebration of Priestly Studies at 5 pm.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Distribution of Jaipur limbs, prosthetic hands, and hearing aids by Rotary Cochin Midtown – 9 am.
- Mattancherry Berth OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' art exhibition by Vimu Sangvi, led by Prakruthi Foundation – 11 am.
- Ernakulam General Hospital Telemedicine Hall: Medicine distribution and financial aid distribution by Jeevan Raksha Charity and Service Society – 11 am.
- Near T.D. Road SS Kalamandir: Inauguration of Ernakulam LDF candidate Sabu George's election committee office. C.N. Mohanan – 3 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: LTunes Play School Annual Day – 4 pm.
- Marine Drive Hotel Taj Vivanta: Discourse organised by Cochin Chamber of Commerce, 'India Forward'. Infosys Founder Chairman N R Narayana Murthy – 5 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Short film 'After' directed by Suresh Komath – 5.30 pm.
- Panampilly Nagar KMA Management House: Living Will Execution Drive and Seminar by Kerala Management Association in association with Rotary Cochin Central – 6 pm.
- In front of Kamadhenu Apartments on Kadavanthra-Kaloor Road: Sreerama Jayanthi celebrations by Sri Ayyappa Jyothi Seva Samithi – 7 pm.
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Kozhikode
- Aazhchavattom Community Hall: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre at 6.15 am.
- Kuttikkattoor: NDA Election Conference – Union Minister Suresh Gopi at 10.30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural Painting Exhibition led by Aghora Art Gallery at 11 am.
- Gujarati Street Atma Art Gallery: Group Art Exhibition – 'To See, One Must Slow Down' at 11 am.
- Meenus Auditorium, Near Velleylil Railway Station: NDA North Constituency Convention Inauguration by Union Minister Suresh Gopi at 11.30 am.
- Calicut Bar Association Hall: Various Competitions as part of Calicut Bar Association's 140th Anniversary Celebrations at 1.30 pm.
- Muthalakulam TBS Hall: Kunjunni Smrithi and Kuttettan Sahithya Puraskaram Presentation by Kunjunni Memorial Committee at 4.30 pm.
- Town Hall: Aniyara Kozhikode World Theatre Day Celebration at 5.30 pm.
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