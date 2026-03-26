Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted additional time to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case, after noting that the final report depends on pending scientific analysis from the National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar considered the report submitted in person by SIT investigating officer S Sasidharan, IPS.

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The court noted that, in line with its earlier directions, the SIT collected samples from the pillar plate, gold-plated side pillar plates and Dwarapalaka idol plates with expert assistance. The team forwarded the samples to the National Metallurgical Laboratory for scientific analysis.

The SIT informed the court that the laboratory would require additional time due to the complexity of the procedures involved, and that results are expected only by the end of April. The court had earlier directed the SIT to complete the investigation by March 31.

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However, it was observed that the team could not submit a conclusive report without the laboratory findings. Taking this into account, the Bench granted more time and posted the case for May 18.

The court also noted that the investigation into the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols is ongoing, with 20 witnesses examined so far. The investigating officer informed the court that the probe is progressing in an expeditious and systematic manner. The Bench expressed satisfaction with the progress of the investigation.

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Earlier in February, the High Court had permitted the SIT to conduct advanced scientific analysis to compare the original clad layers with the present plated surfaces. The SIT reported that preliminary findings indicated that the original gold cladding had been removed and replaced with a thinner layer of fresh plating.

However, the team emphasised that advanced scientific testing is essential to determine the extent of material alteration, the nature of metallurgical changes, and the quantity of gold originally present and subsequently depleted.

The SIT proposed using X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF) to determine surface elemental composition, Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for ultra-trace impurity analysis, and Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) to assess alloy composition and metallurgical uniformity.

The team also noted that while initial scientific analysis had been conducted at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the advanced analytical facilities required for further examination were not available there. Subsequently, the High Court permitted the SIT to send 36 samples to the National Metallurgical Laboratory for detailed testing.