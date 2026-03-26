The General Education Department has filed a complaint against the spread of fake claims regarding summer vacation in schools across the state. The complaint was filed against social media posts claiming that the summer vacation has been reduced to one month. General Education Secretary K Vasuki said the claim is false and warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation.

She clarified that the vacation will continue as per the previously scheduled two-month break, with no changes. The secretary said the false information is being circulated using forged letterheads, signatures and seals in her name. She termed it a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

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The department has lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief against those who created fake documents and spread false information in the public domain. She also urged the public not to believe or share such misinformation and to rely only on official sources for updates.