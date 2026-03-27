The heat wave continues to intensify across Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting temperatures to touch 38 degrees in parts of the state. As a precaution, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert in 12 districts, except in Idukki and Wayanad.

According to the IMD, Palakkad and Kollam are expected to record the highest temperatures at 38 degrees. Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are expected to see temperatures climb to 37 degrees, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod and Malappuram may record around 36 degrees.

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The IMD has warned that temperatures in these districts are likely to remain 2 to 3 degrees above normal, except in hilly regions. The alert has been in place since March 24, as hot and humid conditions persist across the state.

In response, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has launched a heat risk reduction campaign to spread awareness about precautionary measures for both people and domestic animals.

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The KSDMA has also issued a public advisory urging people to avoid direct exposure to the sun between 10 am and 3 pm, when ultraviolet (UV) radiation is at its peak.

Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA

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The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks: