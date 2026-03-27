Key events in Kerala today: N N Pillai's 'Kudumbayogam' play, mural painting exhibition on Mar 27
Music Director Bijibal to conduct S P Venkitesh Memorial and Ganasandhya at Thammanam Vinoda Library.
Music Director Bijibal to conduct S P Venkitesh Memorial and Ganasandhya at Thammanam Vinoda Library.
Music Director Bijibal to conduct S P Venkitesh Memorial and Ganasandhya at Thammanam Vinoda Library.
P Bhaskaran Kavya Samskruthi book launch in Thiruvananthapuram; Athma's World Theatre Day Celebration in Kottayam; Bharatanatyam performance at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi; Gujarati Street Athma Art Gallery's group painting exhibition in Kozhikode are some events in Kerala on Friday, March 27, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Vazhuthacaud Government Women's College: P Bhaskaran Kavya Samskruthi book launch, memorial, 10:30 am
- Nelliyeed Bhagavathy Temple: Pongala Festival, Gaanamela, 8:00 pm
- Kottakkakam Sreerama Temple Hall: Sreerama Navami Festival, Bhajan, 5:00 pm
Kottayam
- KPS Menon Hall: Athma's World Theatre Day Celebration. N N Pillai's 'Kudumbayogam' play. Somu Mathew, Laila Oravakkal – 6:30 pm.
- Devalokam Catholicosate Aramana Chapel: Holy Myron Consecration – 6:30 pm.
- Iranjal Palamoottil Dharmashastha Temple: Festival. Harinamakeerthanam – 7:00 am, Purana Parayanam – 8:00 am, Thiruvathirakali – 6:30 pm, Dance – 7:30 pm, 8:15 pm.
- Puthuppally St. George Orthodox Valiya Palli: 40th Friday Observance. Morning Prayer – 6:30 am, Holy Mass – 7:00 am.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Distribution of Jaipur Legs, Prosthetic Hands, and Hearing Aids organized by Cochin Midtown Rotary Club – 9:00 am.
- Vytilla Ponnurunni Marthoma Guidance Center: 40th Friday Ganasandhya - 'Kalvari Naadam' by Mar Thoma parishes of Ernakulam Center. Thomas Mar Timotheos, Dr. Mathews Mar Anthimos – 5:30 pm.
- Thammanam Vinoda Library: S P Venkitesh Memorial and Ganasandhya. Music Director Bijibal – 6:00 pm.
- Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: 'Yavanika' - a drama and song festival as part of World Theatre Day celebrations – 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam North Mariamman Kovil: amman Koda Ulsavam. Gurupooja – 6:30 pm, Kodiyettt 7:00 pm, Karakum Nira – 8:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam – 6:30 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Music program 'Bernies Global Grooves' inaugurated by Minister P Rajeev – 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Griham: Nidhi Aapke Nikat – Suvidha Samagam District Awareness Camp Outreach Program organized by Employees Provident Fund Organisation and Employees State Insurance Corporation, 9:00 am.
- Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation: 103rd birthday celebration of MDH International founder Dharampal Gulati Mahashai, 9:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural painting exhibition organized by Aghora Art Gallery, 11:00 am.
- Gujarati Street Athma Art Gallery: Group painting exhibition - 'To See, One Must Slow Down', 11:00 am.
- Kidsons Corner near District Library: Play 'Gas Out' by Maavoor Vijayan, written and directed by Samudaya Vedi Maavoor, as part of World Theatre Day celebrations, 4:30 pm.
- Sports Council Hall: E K Vishalakshi Teacher Memorial Trophy Drama Song Competition by Nanma Kshetra Committee, 2:00 pm, Inauguration of World Theatre Day celebrations by Mayor O Sadasivan, 5:00 pm.
- Maavoor Road Veedhi Auditorium: Birthday tribute to Vidyasagar by Vaarmukil Foundation, 5:00 pm.