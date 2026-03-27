Malappuram: The Vengara constituency, a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and home to the Panakkad Tharavadu, has turned into a political flashpoint after senior CPM leader A K Balan alleged that the party fielded K M Shaji there to appease Jamaat-e-Islami.

The allegation has sparked a sharp political exchange with IUML State General Secretary PMA Salam dismissing it as baseless propaganda driven by electoral anxiety, setting the tone for a heated campaign battle ahead of the polls.

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Balan had claimed that Shaji was given the prestigious constituency—once represented by senior party leader P K Kunhalikutty—to satisfy Jamaat-e-Islami. He further alleged that while the Muslim League had earlier taken a strong stand against Jamaat-e-Islami, particularly during the leadership of former president Panakkad Muhammed Ali Shihab Thangal, it is now yielding to the organisation, as reflected in its recent decisions.

Responding strongly, Salam rejected the charge that the IUML is under the control of Jamaat E-Islami. "Making baseless and outrageous claims is a habit of Balan and the Marxist party. These statements reflect the panic that sets in when they foresee electoral defeat. He speaks without any basis, and they are unable to substantiate any of their claims," Salam said.

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He clarified that the Muslim League has no connection with Jamaat-e-Islami and maintained that its association is with the Welfare Party of India (WPI). He also asserted that no one would believe the claim that KM Shaji is a Jamaat Islami candidate.

In the 2021 Assembly election, P K Kunhalikutty won the Vengara seat with a margin of 30,596 votes, securing 70,381 votes against LDF candidate P Jiji, who polled 39,785 votes. Notably, SDPI-backed independent candidate Sabah Kundupuzhakkal, who finished third with 11,255 votes in 2021, is contesting this time as the LDF candidate.

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The controversy is not limited to Vengara. Earlier, LDF candidate in Kozhikode South, Ahammed Devarkovil, had alleged that IUML's Perambra candidate Fathima Thahliya is a Jamaat-e-Islami nominee, a claim she challenged him to prove. Salam also accused Left supporters of carrying out a derogatory campaign against Thahliya, which he said reflects their desperation.

On Thursday, the Welfare Party of India (WPI), the political arm of Jamaat-e-Islami, declared its support for the UDF in all constituencies.