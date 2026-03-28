Kannur: Bringing relief from the scorching heat, summer rain lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday. Malabar region, especially the hilly areas of Kannur and Kozhikode, witnessed heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and lightning.

However, the rain also led to some untoward incidents, including one death in Malappuram. An elderly man, identified as Kari, a native of Palappatta in Edavanna, was killed in a lightning strike on Saturday evening. According to reports, he was outside his house when the lightning struck him. His body is currently kept at a private hospital in Areekode.

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In Kannur, three houses were partially damaged after a coconut tree was uprooted and fell on the structures during heavy rain. Reports said the roofs of these houses were damaged. In some places, electric posts also fell, disrupting power supply. Traffic was also disrupted in Kannur and Kozhikode after huge trees fell across the road.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms in 12 districts of the state on Saturday night. According to the forecast, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and winds reaching up to 50 kmph by 7 pm.

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Meanwhile, moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and winds of up to 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts.