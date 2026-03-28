Key events in Kerala today: Kalaripayattu championship, free eye check-up camp mark March 28
The provided text outlines a diverse schedule of events across multiple cities in Kerala.
The provided text outlines a diverse schedule of events across multiple cities in Kerala.
The provided text outlines a diverse schedule of events across multiple cities in Kerala.
The article lists various events happening across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode, including cultural programs, seminars, championships, and community events.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud Govt Model School: Interaction between Gaganyaan mission astronaut Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and children: 12.30 pm
- Central Stadium: National Kalaripayattu Championship 10 am
- Thycaud P N Panicker Knowledge Hall: Weekly gathering of P N Panicker Foundation: Book discussion on "Chinthaykku Chinthēriṭāṁ" authored by Usha Anand: 4 pm
- Pazhññarekkōṭṭa Naduvilmadom Complex: Idamana K. Narayanan Potty Memorial and Sreethisaagaram Award Presentation: 10 am
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Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Sivashakti Auditorium: Ranjini Sangeetha Sabha Golden Jubilee Celebration. Music Session - 10 am, Music Quiz Program - 11.30 am, Mandolin Concert - 1 pm, Music Demonstration - 3 pm. Felicitation Ceremony Inauguration - 5 pm, Hindustani Music Session - 6.30 pm.
- Darshana Auditorium: All India Professionals Congress Development Seminar - 10.30 am.
- Darshana Cultural Centre: Darshana Poetry Meet. Recitation and Appreciation of Poetry - 3 pm.
- KSRTC Stand: State-level Inauguration of Leaflet Distribution by the Public Committee Against K Rail Silver Line. State Chairman M P Baburaj - 4 pm.
Ernakulam
- Kochi Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) Integrated Startup Complex: Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Kerala Council, in collaboration with Get AI Foundation, offers free Artificial Intelligence (AI) training for MSMEs and startups - 'AIFy Kerala' at 9.30 am.
- Bolgatty Hotel Grand Hyatt: South India Conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry – ‘Rising South: Next Wave of Growth’ at 10.45 am.
- Kochi Grand Hotel: Analysis related to the 2026 Assembly Elections conducted by the Centre for Public Policy Research and South Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 3:30 pm.
- Fort Kochi Beach: Captains Social Foundation's 'Trash Hunt 4.0' Beach Clean-up Drive at 3:30 pm.
- Fort Kochi Cochin Club: 'Kulam Cultural Festival' organised by The Art Outreach at 3.30 pm.
- Ernakulam Amrita Hospital: Seminar on the brain development of children after heart surgery at 9 am.
- Ernakulam South SNV Sadanam: Inauguration of the renovated and habitable building adjacent to the SNV Sadanam building by Aluva Advaita Ashram Secretary Swami Dharmachaitanya at 4:30 pm.
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Moolekkulam Shala Gandhi – Gandhi Peace Foundation Sarvodaya Mela, Talk by M Peethambaran at 4 pm.
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Study on Theosophy at 4 pm.
- Mahakavi G. Auditorium: P I Sankaranarayanan Commemoration at 10 am.
- TDM Hall: Vedanta Study Class led by Acharya K R Nambiar at 10 am.
- Poothotta Swami Saswathikananda College: All India Inter-University Handball Championship – MG University Vice-Chancellor Prof C T Aravind Kumar at 10 am.
- Ernakulam Gramajana Samooham: Festival celebrations led by the Ramnavami Celebration Committee – Award distribution to winners of Carnatic music competition, felicitation at 5.30 pm.
- Thrikkanarvattam Nair Samajam Hall: Free Eye Check-up Camp in association with The Eye Foundation Hospital as part of the Samajam's 90th-anniversary celebrations at 9 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bhavadrumam at 3 pm, Kathakali – Dakshayagam at 6 pm.
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Kozhikode
- Azhchavattam Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre at 6.15 am.
- Pottammal Kattukulangara Kalikkal Pain Relief Therapy Clinic: Free Ayurvedic Medical Camp at 10 am.
- Beach Freedom Square: District Creative Fest led by Samagra Shiksha Kerala at 10 am.
- Gujarathi Street Aathma Art Gallery: Group Art Exhibition – 'To See, One Must Slow Down' at 11 am.
- Palath Janatha AUP School: 73rd Anniversary Alumni Meet at 4 pm, Anniversary Inauguration by Artist Madanan at 6 pm.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Hall: T Damodaran Memorial Conference organised by Malayala Chalachithra Kanikal (Makkal) Association, Honouring Actor M K Ayyappan, Inauguration by P V Chandran at 4 pm.
- Mayur Road Védi Hall: Presentation of Prof. Erumely Parameswaran Pillai Literary Award by Kerala Books and Educational Suppliers – M V Shreyams Kumar at 4.30 pm.
- Town Hall: Brothers Music Club Annual Music Night, Inauguration by Thottathil Raveendran MLA at 5 pm.
- Chevayoor CRC Hall: OISCA's Sudheera Memorial Award presented to Dr Roshan Bijil by Gopinath Muthukad at 5 pm.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Orma Madhu Master Art Exhibition, Inauguration by Paul Kallanode at 5 pm.
- Kesari Bhavan Chalappuram: Dr K Madhavan Kutty Memorial Discourse organised by Bharathiya Vichara Kendram Kozhikode – K P Radhakrishnan at 6 pm.
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