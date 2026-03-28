Kalpetta: Even after a grand key-handover ceremony, the 178 houses built at Elston Estate for survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslides are still awaiting occupants. Beneficiaries of the LDF government’s flagship township project have been unable to move into their new homes as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into force following the announcement of the Kerala Assembly polls, has stalled pending works.

Families who were promised a quick relocation to the newly constructed houses, set against the panoramic backdrop of Chembra Peak, now find themselves in a dilemma due to the lack of clarity on the project’s completion. Some beneficiaries pointed out that the pace of work has slowed considerably since the inauguration on March 1. With the election code in place, no new sanctions or announcements have been made, and political attention has shifted to campaigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mega inauguration ceremony—just a PR exercise?

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the key handover of 178 houses in the first phase on March 1. Addressing the gathering at the event, both the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister, K Rajan, assured that beneficiaries in the second and third phases would be able to move into their homes before the onset of the monsoon. However, even the relocation of families in the first phase remains uncertain, according to the opposition.

There have also been allegations that the ruling CPM turned the government programme into a party event, with its workers from other districts occupying seats at the venue. Local MLA T Siddique was reportedly not allowed to speak after party cadres began shouting and hooting when he was invited onto the stage. Following widespread criticism, the party leadership later issued an apology.

Sources said that more than 128 houses in the first phase remain incomplete, with pending work on compound walls, drainage systems, wiring, plumbing, and tiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Usman Eriodan, one of the beneficiaries who received the key, it is unclear when they will be able to move in.

“We are disappointed that only a few houses are fully completed, while many of us are still waiting as several works remain unfinished,” he said. He added that all 178 families have decided to move in together only after the entire phase is completed.

“We were told that all houses in the first phase would be ready by Vishu (April 15),” he said, adding that more time may be required as many houses are still under construction.

Survivors who visited the township to assess the progress said it would be unsafe to move in before completion. Plumbing and electrical works are still ongoing, drainage systems remain incomplete in several areas, and internal roads are yet to be finished.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not in a hurry; let it be done properly”

Interestingly, many beneficiaries in the second and third phases are not overly concerned about the slow pace of construction.

Mani K, a beneficiary who previously lived in Mundakkai, said he is not worried about the delay. “Now we have hope,” he said, adding that the quality of construction appears to be good and that they are confident of eventually receiving their homes. “We are relieved. Let the work be completed properly—we are not in a hurry,” he added.

Most survivors said they are not interested in the high-voltage political campaign surrounding the project. “We have our political views, but we do not want our plight to be politicised,” said a woman survivor who wished to remain anonymous.

“It is natural for a government that played a key role in the project to seek political mileage, and it is the opposition’s duty to question it. But we do not want to be part of that,” she added.

Completion will take time, say officials

Officials associated with the project said the delay was expected, noting that the inauguration was held just before the MCC came into force.

An official said work on the first phase is likely to be completed by mid-April. “We had already informed beneficiaries and authorities that early relocation would be difficult, as significant work remains pending,” he said.

The official declined to comment on whether the entire project—comprising 410 houses—would be completed before the monsoon, citing a slowdown due to Assembly elections in states such as Assam and West Bengal, which led many migrant workers to return to their hometowns.

“We hope to complete the first phase by April 15, around Vishu,” he added.

Envisioned as a model township built to global standards, the Wayanad Township aims to house 1,662 people from 410 families on 64.64 hectares near Kalpetta. Despite legal hurdles, the state government deposited ₹44.33 crore in the High Court treasury to avoid delays. The land was acquired in April 2025.