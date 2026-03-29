Kochi: The Election Commission of India has announced the remuneration and other payments for personnel during various phases of the Assembly elections in Kerala.

Presiding officers

The presiding officers deployed for polling duty will receive ₹4,200. This amount was fixed considering the need for presiding officers to undergo two days of training and engage in duty on the previous day of voting and the polling day. While the remuneration for taking part in training is ₹1,350, an amount of ₹2,850 will be paid for the duties in the polling booth for two days.

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Other personnel

The remuneration for the first polling officer, covering the training period and the days spent in the polling booth, is ₹3,700. The amount includes ₹1,150 for training and ₹2,550 for polling duty. Meanwhile, the second and third polling officers will be paid ₹3,250 each. These officers will have to undergo training only if necessary.

The remuneration for supervisors deployed during counting is ₹1,850, covering the training and duty day. The assistants for counting will receive ₹1,675 and the assistant returning officers assigned counting duty ₹1,050. The micro-observers deployed on polling duty will be paid ₹2,800 and the micro-observers assigned duty on counting day ₹2,300.

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Additional payment

Employees drawing government salaries will receive the remuneration for election duties in addition to their regular pay. The payment for election duties covers expenses on food also. In Ernakulam district alone, 15,000 employees have been assigned election duties. Among them, 13,500 personnel will be engaged in polling duty. Polling will take place in the state on April 9 and counting on May 4.