Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thrissur on Sunday as part of the BJP’s election campaign in the district. He is scheduled to hold a roadshow in the town after addressing the party’s public rally in Palakkad.

Police have imposed traffic restrictions in Thrissur town from 11 am to 6.30 pm in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit. The use of drones has been completely prohibited in areas under the security cover. The public has been advised to avoid using private vehicles unless travel is essential.

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Parking will not be allowed at Swaraj Round, its surrounding roads, or near the Vadakkumnathan Temple until the roadshow concludes in the evening. Parking is also prohibited along both sides of the Mannuthi–Thrissur Road and on the stretch from Kuttanellur helipad to Nadathara.

Public access to the town will be permitted only through Municipal Office Road, Kuruppam Road, Naduvilal, Shornur Road, and Press Club Road. Items such as pens, bags, and water bottles will not be allowed inside Swaraj Round.

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The Prime Minister will be received at the helipad of C Achutha Menon Government College in Kuttanellur. He is expected to land at 4.10 pm, accompanied by Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

From there, he will proceed by road to Swaraj Round. The roadshow will cover a 900-metre stretch from the District General Hospital area to Bini Heritage, with the public allowed to stand in five rows along the route.

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Various cultural performances, including Kummattikali, Pulikali, Margamkali, and Kathakali, have been arranged to welcome him.

Key traffic restrictions