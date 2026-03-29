Thiruvananthapuram: As the state Assembly polls approach, nearly 1,200 local bodies in Kerala are struggling to function due to a delay in the release of over ₹2,500 crore in development and operational funds.

The delay comes after the state’s political and administrative leadership plunged into the election campaign without disbursing the amounts owed to local bodies.

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Adding to their woes, bills for projects executed using the funds already received have also been held up at the treasury as the financial year draws to a close. Authorities had earlier instructed that bills be submitted before March 24; however, even those submitted earlier remain stuck in the queue, leaving these institutions without the necessary funds.

The state budget allocates funds to local bodies under three heads: the Development Fund, the General Purpose Fund, and the Maintenance Grant. Of this, ₹9,215 crore was earmarked for the Development Fund in the 2025–26 budget.

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The first two tranches of ₹2,150 crore each – meant to be released in three instalments – were disbursed in April and October 2025. However, the final instalment of ₹2,150 crore, scheduled for January 2026, was withheld due to the ongoing financial crisis.

For recurring expenses such as employee salaries and honorariums for elected representatives, ten instalments totalling ₹2,561.17 crore from the General Purpose Fund have been released so far. However, the remaining two instalments, amounting to ₹426.86 crore, are unlikely to be disbursed.

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This delay is expected to severely affect the day-to-day operations of panchayats and municipalities, particularly those with limited own-source revenues. Meanwhile, the Maintenance Grant, intended for road repairs and other minor works, has largely been released in full.