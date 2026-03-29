Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a jibe at the Congress over sexual harassment allegations involving its leaders in Palakkad, suggesting that such incidents raise concerns about the party’s stance on women’s safety.

Addressing an assembly election campaign rally at Kotta Maithanam, Modi contrasted the NDA’s claims of promoting women’s empowerment with the controversies surrounding Congress leaders.

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He referred to cases involving Rahul Mamkootathil and Prashobh C Valsan, both of whom faced sexual harassment complaints and were subsequently expelled from the party. Mankootathil was removed from the party in December following multiple allegations from different women, while Valsan, a councillor from Ward 24 of Palakkad municipality, was expelled after a recent complaint.

“The BJP has always promoted women-led development. Whether it is financial inclusion, healthcare, or housing, women receive priority in the Central government schemes. We have also passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act to ensure greater participation of women in legislative bodies,” Modi said.

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He added that while the NDA has enabled individuals from ordinary backgrounds to rise to prominent positions, recent incidents in Palakkad have shown that Congress leaders are facing serious allegations. Modi remarked that such developments are concerning and said women in Kerala should remain cautious.

Addressing thousands of his supporters in Palakkad, Modi also criticised both the LDF and the UDF for allegedly neglecting development in Kerala despite long tenures. He also accused both fronts of engaging in "adjustment politics" and failing the state through decades of governance. Modi also framed NDA as the only credible political alternative in Kerala.

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After the Palakkad event, Modi conducted a roadshow in Thrissur, accompanied by Union Minister and MP Suresh Gopi, as well as NDA candidate for the Assembly polls in Thrissur, Padmaja Venugopal.