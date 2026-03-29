Vilayur: Long stretches of darkness in Ward 1 of Vilayur panchayat are finally giving way to light, with solar lamps now being installed along key roads to address long-standing complaints over the absence of streetlights.

The initiative, led by a youth collective under the leadership of ward member T P Rafi, has focused on areas where conventional streetlights were either inadequate or completely absent. Solar lights have already been installed at several key locations, including the premises of the Kalari Bhagavathi Temple, Valliyath paddy fields, Valliyathkulambu and Karamkadavu on the Kunthipuzha river, all within Ward 1.

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As many as ten solar lights have been set up along the road leading to the Kalari Bhagavathi Temple, beginning near the Union ALP School and extending up to the temple and further towards the road to Karamkadavu. The lights have been mounted on iron poles at a total cost of Rs 60,000.

In the next phase, the group plans to expand the project by installing additional solar lights at Karamkadavu, Valliyathkulambu, and Mothirappatta Kadavu.