Sulthan Bathery: An 85-year-old woman was seriously injured in a wild elephant attack at Moodakolly, a forest-fringe area near Sulthan Bathery, in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, Koodallur Kaithaveliyil Thankamma, was reportedly attacked by a tusker around 6 am while she was on her way to an outdoor toilet on the house premises. Neighbours said the elephant lifted her with its trunk and threw her a short distance, aggravating her injuries.

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The injured woman was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery. Medical sources said she sustained multiple serious injuries, including fractures to her chest and both legs, along with spinal damage.

According to family members, the elephant suddenly emerged from nearby vegetation and attempted to trample Thankamma. In a narrow escape, she fell into a pit, which may have prevented the animal from crushing her to death.

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Relatives said the tusker also tried to gore her with its tusks, leaving visible injuries on her back. Hearing her cries, other members of the household rushed out, shouting and raising an alarm. The commotion eventually forced the elephant to retreat into the adjoining forest area.

Moodakolly, located near Vakery, is a vulnerable forest-fringe settlement that has witnessed repeated incidents of human-wildlife conflict. Residents have long expressed concern over frequent intrusions by wild animals, particularly elephants, into human habitats.

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The region had earlier drawn attention following a tragic incident on December 9, 2023, when a tiger killed and partially devoured a 36-year-old dairy farmer, Prajeesh, who had gone to collect grass for cattle. The recurring attacks have intensified residents' fears, underscoring the urgent need for effective measures to mitigate wildlife threats in the area.