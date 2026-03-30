Thiruvananthapuram: A woman fitness trainer was stabbed at Plamootukada near Neyyattinkara here on Monday. The injured has been identified as Kavya, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara.

The accused, Ashwanth, a native of Parassala, allegedly consumed rat poison after attacking her, an officer with the Parassala police station said. He was found lying inside the gym and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Ashwanth had been a regular visitor to the gym.

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Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and statements from both the victim and the accused are yet to be recorded.