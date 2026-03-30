The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, as rainfall brought partial relief from the prevailing heat in parts of north Kerala. The alert has been extended to Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod for Tuesday, with isolated heavy rainfall and a likelihood of localised flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Kozhikode city recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 83.2 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, followed by 17.9 mm near Karipur airport. Malappuram district also witnessed rain activity, contributing to a dip in temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, parts of Kerala continued to reel under high temperatures, with Palakkad recording the highest maximum temperature at 38.8 degrees Celsius. Kannur airport also reported a high of 38 degrees Celsius, while Thiruvananthapuram city recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius and Punalur 37.6 degrees Celsius.

Kochi airport recorded a relatively lower maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, with 4.8 mm of rainfall, while areas around CIAL received 2.5 mm. Kottayam and Vellanikkara recorded maximum temperatures of 35.5 degrees Celsius and 36.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, with no rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minimum temperatures ranged from 21.5 degrees Celsius in Punalur to 28.6 degrees Celsius in Agathi airport.

The IMD warned that heavy rainfall could lead to poor visibility, traffic disruptions due to waterlogging and fallen trees, damage to power infrastructure and crops, and a risk of landslides and lightning in vulnerable areas.