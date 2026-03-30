Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions and the Thakazhi Literary Award.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions and the Thakazhi Literary Award.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions and the Thakazhi Literary Award.

Screening of the film 'The Passion of the Christ' with live background music in Kochi; free yoga training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre and Dreamland Orchestra Anniversary in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, March 30, 2026. 

Ernakulam

  • Mattancherry OED Gallery: Vimla Sanghavi's "Whispering Clay" exhibition – 11:00 am.
  • Joy Alukkas Showroom, MG Road: "Let's Unite for Hope" – Treatment support for cancer patients – Hibi Eden MP – 5:00 pm.
  • Changampuzha Park, Edappally: Thakazhi Literary Award – Kerala Sahithya Vedi – Sunil P. Ilayidom – 6:00 pm.
  • Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: Screening of the film 'The Passion of the Christ' with live background music – 6:30 pm.
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Kozhikode

  • Aazhchavattom Samudayam Mandiram (Community Hall): Free yoga training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre, 6:15 am.
  • Town Hall: Dreamland Orchestra Anniversary, Ishal Night, 6:00 pm.

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