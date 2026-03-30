Kochi: The Aluva East police have registered two separate cases of unnatural death after two bodies were discovered at different locations within the station limits on Monday. One case involves an unidentified man found dead in a marshy field in Keezhmad, while in the second case, a 26-year-old woman was found dead inside a lodge room in Aluva town.

The first incident came to light around 7:30 am, when the body of an unidentified man, suspected to be a migrant labourer, was found in a densely overgrown marshy land near Mudoor Road at Edayappuram in Keezhmad.

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The body was discovered by the owner of the adjacent plot, Santhosh, who had gone to inspect his farmland.

"The land is used for cultivation and once a week I usually go there to inspect the field. This morning, I went there to check on the crops. It was then that I noticed the body lying near the boundary of my plot. The area is quite isolated," he said.

The police suspect suicide in this case. A piece of cloth was found hanging from a nearby mango tree, leading investigators to believe that the man may have attempted to hang himself and later fallen.

"There are marks on the man's neck suggesting suicide. We are not ruling out any angles and more details will be clear only after post-mortem. The body has been shifted to Ernakulam Medical College," said police sources.

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The area has remained largely abandoned and overgrown since the 2018 floods and is known to be snake-infested. The police believe this may have delayed the discovery of the body, which is estimated to be one to two days old.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased, with police coordinating with nearby labour camps.

In the second case, a 27-year-old woman identified as Jomol Varghese, a native of Idukki, was found hanging inside a lodge room in Aluva.

According to police, Jomol checked into the lodge at around 10 am on Sunday. Lodge staff said that she had stayed there on previous occasions. This time, she reportedly told the staff that she did not have money to pay for the room but provided a friend's contact details. The friend assured the management that payment would be settled later and she checked into one of the rooms.

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Concern arose the following morning when she did not come out of the room. The lodge owner contacted her friend, who arrived and tried knocking on the door. When there was no response, staff initially assumed she might be asleep, as she was said to have health issues and may have taken sedatives.

However, upon checking through the ventilation opening from the sunshade later, the staff found her hanging inside the room.

"It appears to be a suicide, but we need more clarity. We will take statements from her family," said the police.

Both cases have been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and investigations are underway.