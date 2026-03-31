With an eye on expanding its footprint in Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party has unveiled an ambitious manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections, blending welfare assurances with infrastructure expansion and politically sensitive promises such as a CBI probe into the Sabarimala issue.

Framed under the theme “Vikasita Keralam”, the document attempts to address both economic concerns and identity-driven issues, while positioning the party as an alternative to the ruling Left and the Opposition Congress-led fronts.

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The manifesto document, outlining the party’s vision for 2026–31, was unveiled by BJP President Nitin Nabin at a function held at RDR Convention Centre in Idapazhanji, Thiruvananthapuram. The event was attended by senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance in Kerala, including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BDJS chief and NDA convener Thushar Vellappally, Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh, and Deputy Mayor Ashanath, among other senior leaders.

Framing the document as a blueprint for transformation, the BJP said the roadmap sets out its governance priorities and development vision for Kerala over the next five years.

Sabarimala probe, Devaswom reforms in focus

A key political highlight is the promise of a time-bound CBI inquiry into the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala Temple, a move clearly aimed at tapping into long-standing concerns among devotees. The party has also proposed revamping Devaswom Boards to increase devotee participation in temple management and curb corruption. Alongside, it has promised a “Sabarimala Infrastructure Development Mission” to improve facilities for pilgrims.

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₹3,000 pension, welfare push for women

The manifesto places strong emphasis on direct welfare, especially targeting women and vulnerable sections. It promises a strengthened welfare pension of ₹3,000 per month for women heads of poor households, widows and senior citizens above 70.

In another major assurance, the BJP has proposed a “Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card” for women from poor and BPL families, with a monthly recharge of ₹2,500. The card can be used for purchasing groceries and medicines, effectively combining food security with basic healthcare access.

Additionally, the party has promised two free LPG cylinders every year for poor families, to be distributed during Onam and Christmas.

Healthcare, food and social security

The BJP has pledged to expand Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to cover every Malayalee, promising a broader safety net during medical emergencies. It has also committed to establishing Kerala’s first AIIMS, addressing a long-pending demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure in the state.

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Other social sector promises include free supply of up to 20,000 litres of water per month to households and minimum support price (MSP) coverage for all crops requiring support.

Jobs, industry and Vizhinjam push

On the economic front, the manifesto proposes an Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, offering soft loans of ₹1 lakh per job created for Kerala residents. A major thrust is placed on developing Vizhinjam Port into a large industrial hub, with plans for a ship repair and marine engineering cluster, a dedicated industrial corridor and improved rail connectivity.

The party has also outlined city-specific economic visions, including positioning Thiruvananthapuram as an IT and innovation capital, Kochi as a shipbuilding hub, and Kozhikode as a healthcare innovation centre.

Infrastructure and connectivity

The BJP has promised a high-speed railway corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, alongside expansion of metro networks. This includes completing all phases of Kochi Metro and introducing metro services in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Education and agriculture reforms

In education, the manifesto proposes introducing optional English-medium instruction in state-run schools over the next five years. Agriculture and plantation sectors also feature prominently, with assurances to amend land and forestry laws to enable multi-crop farming in plantation areas.

Balancing politics and policy

The manifesto reflects a dual strategy: combining welfare-driven promises such as pensions and subsidy cards with politically resonant issues like Sabarimala and governance reforms. As the election campaign gathers pace, the BJP’s challenge will be to convert these promises into electoral gains in a state where it has historically struggled to make major inroads.