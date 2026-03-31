Meet the Candidates programme by Yes Men International in Thiruvananthapuram; Ernakulam Specialist Hospital's visit to bedridden patients and provision of treatment and medicine in Kochi and Haasya Veedhi's program 'Sadassyaranu Tharangal' at Chavara Cultural Centre in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Jawahar Nagar Chamber of Commerce and Industries: Meet the Candidates programme by Yes Men International.

Meet the Candidates programme by Yes Men International. Press Club: Meeting of those accused in cases under the Left Government 10.30.

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Ernakulam

Kadavantra GCDA Shopping Complex, Clint Art Gallery: Exhibition 'Sial Vista Season-2' by fifteen artists – 10:00 am

Exhibition 'Sial Vista Season-2' by fifteen artists – 10:00 am Palluruthy Area: Snehanidhanam – Ernakulam Specialist Hospital's visit to bedridden patients and provision of treatment and medicine – 10:00 am

Snehanidhanam – Ernakulam Specialist Hospital's visit to bedridden patients and provision of treatment and medicine – 10:00 am Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' – Closing day of Vimoo Sagvi's pottery exhibition – 11:00 am

'Whispering Clay' – Closing day of Vimoo Sagvi's pottery exhibition – 11:00 am Foreshore Road, Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: Screening of Mel Gibson's film 'The Passion of the Christ' accompanied by live background music by the Cochin Chamber Orchestra – 6:30 pm

Screening of Mel Gibson's film 'The Passion of the Christ' accompanied by live background music by the Cochin Chamber Orchestra – 6:30 pm Ernakulam Durbar Hall Ground: Kochi Muziris Biennale closing ceremony – 7:00 pm, Music concert by Parvaaz Band – 7:30 pm

Kochi Muziris Biennale closing ceremony – 7:00 pm, Music concert by Parvaaz Band – 7:30 pm Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Members' cultural program 'Aazhchavattam' – 5:30 pm, Dance performance by Prayaana Team, Limna Lakshmanan – 6:30 pm

Kozhikode

Aazhvattom Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre - 6:15 am

Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre - 6:15 am Gandhi Road Sanmargam Darshini Library: Free Footpulse Therapy Camp organized by the Library and Kannur Companion Wellness - 10:00 am

Free Footpulse Therapy Camp organized by the Library and Kannur Companion Wellness - 10:00 am Vellimadukunnu JDT ITC Hall: Release of JDT Islam Insight's Decennial Edition - Kamal Varadoor - 10:00 am

Release of JDT Islam Insight's Decennial Edition - Kamal Varadoor - 10:00 am Collectorate Conference Hall: Farewell to ADM C Muhammed Rafeeq, retiring from service, hosted by the Collectorate Staff Council - 4:00 pm

Farewell to ADM C Muhammed Rafeeq, retiring from service, hosted by the Collectorate Staff Council - 4:00 pm Chavara Cultural Centre: Haasya Veedhi's program 'Sadassyaranu Tharangal' - 4:40 pm

Haasya Veedhi's program 'Sadassyaranu Tharangal' - 4:40 pm Paroppadi Bodhananda Seva Ashram: Conclusion of Geethagnanayajnam conducted by Bodhananda Seva Society. Chief Discourse - Mahamandaleshwar Anandavanam Bharathi Swami - 5:00 pm