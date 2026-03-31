Thiruvananthapuram: The Civil Supplies Department on Tuesday warned of strict action against gas agencies if they violate supply norms, as the LPG crisis in the state begins to ease.

In an order, the Civil Supplies Commissioner said restrictions earlier imposed on the supply of commercial LPG in view of the conflict in the Middle East have now been reviewed. Authorities have directed that 100 per cent of the required commercial LPG be supplied to essential sectors, while industrial sectors, including hotels and restaurants, should receive between 62 and 66 per cent of their demand.

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However, complaints have emerged that gas agencies are not adhering to these norms. "Such complaints will be investigated, and strict action will be taken if violations are found," the order said. If LPG allocated to one category is diverted to another, or if agencies charge prices higher than those recorded in bills, legal action will be initiated under the Essential Commodities Act and LPG Control Orders. Oil companies will also be advised to take action, including cancellation of licences, under the Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG).

As part of an enforcement drive, 6,158 inspections have been conducted across the state at gas agencies, hotels and in the open market. Officials have seized 70 domestic LPG cylinders and 137 commercial cylinders. Further action will be taken by the respective district collectors. A state-level special squad may also be formed to strengthen inspections.

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The department also clarified that there is currently no situation warranting a price rise in essential commodities. It warned of strict action against hoarding, artificial price hikes, failure to display price lists, and black marketing under the Essential Commodities Act.