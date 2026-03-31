A student was injured in a stone-pelting incident on the Alappuzha–Kannur Executive Express when the train reached Vadakara, Kozhikode, on Monday night. The injured has been identified as Aiswarya Ramakrishnan.

According to her father, Aiswarya, a bioinformatics student at Union Christian College, was travelling home for study leave when the incident occurred. "Another person called from her phone and informed me that she was injured after stones were thrown at the train," he said.

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Her mother said Aiswarya is in pain and undergoing treatment. "A CT scan of her face has been taken, and doctors have said plastic surgery may be required. There is a fracture in the jaw and around the teeth. We will file a complaint with the Feroke police after the surgery," she said. Meanwhile, the Railway Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.