Oil industry officials said there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in Kerala, assuring that supplies are continuing smoothly across the state.

Priority was being given to essential sectors, and the public has been urged not to panic buy as deliveries remain uninterrupted, the State Level Coordinator (SLC), Oil Industry – Kerala, on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), said in a statement on Friday. “LPG, petrol and diesel are adequately available across the state, and supply operations are being closely monitored and maintained without disruption,” it said.

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Officials added that sufficient stocks of domestic LPG cylinders are available, and deliveries are being carried out as per customer bookings. Priority is being given to essential sectors to ensure uninterrupted services, they said.

“Stocks at LPG distributorships are continuously replenished by respective OMCs to ensure uninterrupted service. A booking interval restriction is currently in place as a regulatory measure to ensure equitable distribution among all consumers. Customers may be assured that their refills will be delivered to their residence,” it said.

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Officials said that the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) has been made mandatory to ensure secure and verified delivery to registered customers. “All customers are requested to cooperate by sharing the DAC at the time of delivery. Customers are also encouraged to book refills through digital platforms only and avoid visiting distributor showrooms for refill booking,” the statement said.

For Non-Domestic (ND)/commercial LPG supplies, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), and the Government of Kerala, 66 per cent of the average pre-crisis demand is being supplied overall, it said.

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At the same time, 100 per cent supply is being ensured to essential sectors such as hospitals, hostels, crematoriums, schools, and old age homes, while 62 per cent supply is being provided to semi-essential and non-essential sectors.

“It is reiterated that customers need not panic, and Oil Marketing Companies remain committed to providing LPG refills through their distributor network in a smooth and timely manner,” the statement said.

All the Oil Marketing Companies also assure that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at retail outlets and storage locations across Kerala, it said.

“There are no reported instances of panic buying anywhere in the state. Stocks at retail outlets are being regularly monitored and replenished to ensure uninterrupted availability,” the statement said.